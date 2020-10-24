RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (ETR:RWE)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €32.67 ($38.44) and last traded at €32.68 ($38.45). Approximately 1,706,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.11 ($38.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.66.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.