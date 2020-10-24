Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Shares Up 0.1%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.96. 23,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 63,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG)
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
