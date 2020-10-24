Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Shares Up 0.1%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.96. 23,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 63,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

