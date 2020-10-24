Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) (CVE:POR) Trading 10% Higher

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) (CVE:POR) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 223,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 319,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) Company Profile (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 5 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

