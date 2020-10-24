BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) (TSE:ZQQ) Trading Up 0.2%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) (TSE:ZQQ)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$85.18 and last traded at C$85.17. Approximately 54,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 177,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$83.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.86.

