WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) Trading 2% Higher

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 22,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 232,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

