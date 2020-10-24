Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $65.46. 9,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 31,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 350.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,019.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

