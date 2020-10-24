Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) (ETR:FRU)’s share price rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €4.52 ($5.32) and last traded at €4.43 ($5.21). Approximately 9,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.32 ($5.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of €4.47 and a 200 day moving average of €4.23.

Ferratum Oyj (FRU.F) Company Profile (ETR:FRU)

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, Prime loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital loans to businesses. The company also offers current accounts, overdrafts, and savings and term deposits; multi-currency contactless debit cards; and digital payments and transfers.

