Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 24,841 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,636% compared to the average volume of 908 put options.

Shares of SU opened at $12.53 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,578,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,532,000 after acquiring an additional 400,358 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. AXA grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,973,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 175,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

