EOG Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,458 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,730% compared to the typical volume of 1,227 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

