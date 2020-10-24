Vertiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,168 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 952% compared to the average daily volume of 111 put options.

NYSE:VRT opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $486,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

