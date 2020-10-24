Cubic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 466 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 732% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

CUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 73.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CUB opened at $60.80 on Friday. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

