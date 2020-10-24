Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,526 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,990% compared to the average daily volume of 73 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,985 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,321,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 578,734 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

