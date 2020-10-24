Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) and Materion (OTCMKTS:MTRN) Critical Comparison

Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) and Materion (NYSE:MTRN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stamford Industrial Group and Materion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Materion $1.19 billion 0.92 $50.66 million $3.19 16.87

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than Stamford Industrial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Materion shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Stamford Industrial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Materion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stamford Industrial Group and Materion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamford Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Materion 0 0 2 0 3.00

Materion has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.37%.

Profitability

This table compares Stamford Industrial Group and Materion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A Materion 1.92% 8.25% 5.55%

Volatility and Risk

Stamford Industrial Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materion has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Materion beats Stamford Industrial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamford Industrial Group

Stamford Industrial Group, Inc. manufactures steel counterweights and structural weldments. The company sells its products primarily in the United States to original equipment manufacturers of certain construction and industrial related equipment. Its products include aerial work platforms, cranes, elevators and material handling equipment. Stamford Industrial Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides copper and nickel products in plate, rod, bar, tube, wire product forms, as well as other customized shapes; thick precision strip products; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious and non-precious metals, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wires for use in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

