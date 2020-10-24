Reviewing New Fortress Energy (NFE) & Its Competitors

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is one of 18 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare New Fortress Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
New Fortress Energy -55.38% -11.28% -2.77%
New Fortress Energy Competitors 3.83% 28.65% 2.30%

Risk & Volatility

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Fortress Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
New Fortress Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86
New Fortress Energy Competitors 240 568 456 15 2.19

New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus price target of $29.86, suggesting a potential downside of 40.98%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 18.81%. Given New Fortress Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
New Fortress Energy $189.13 million -$33.81 million -31.23
New Fortress Energy Competitors $8.17 billion $384.71 million 4.39

New Fortress Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

New Fortress Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. New Fortress Energy pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 76.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Fortress Energy peers beat New Fortress Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy
Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy
EOG Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
EOG Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Vertiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Vertiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Cubic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Cubic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on First BanCorp.
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on First BanCorp.
Analyzing Environmental Service Professionals and ABM Industries
Analyzing Environmental Service Professionals and ABM Industries


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report