Critical Analysis: InspireMD (NSPR) vs. Its Peers

InspireMD (NYSE: NSPR) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare InspireMD to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -275.39% -121.25% -77.94% InspireMD Competitors -708.09% -1,293.76% -24.57%

This table compares InspireMD and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $3.72 million -$10.04 million -0.08 InspireMD Competitors $1.17 billion $116.33 million -9.08

InspireMD’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InspireMD and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 InspireMD Competitors 1339 4248 6949 402 2.50

InspireMD presently has a consensus price target of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 82.24%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 7.64%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InspireMD beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It is also developing NGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms in order to seal the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

