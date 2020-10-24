Head-To-Head Analysis: BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) & Cinedigm (OTCMKTS:CIDM)

BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) and Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BB Liquidating and Cinedigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A Cinedigm -83.25% N/A -16.54%

BB Liquidating has a beta of 14.31, meaning that its stock price is 1,331% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cinedigm has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BB Liquidating and Cinedigm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A Cinedigm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cinedigm has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 378.26%. Given Cinedigm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cinedigm is more favorable than BB Liquidating.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Cinedigm shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Cinedigm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BB Liquidating and Cinedigm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cinedigm $39.29 million 1.63 -$14.73 million N/A N/A

BB Liquidating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cinedigm.

Summary

Cinedigm beats BB Liquidating on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc. and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc. in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On July 16, 2013, the voluntary petition of BB Liquidating Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 23, 2010. BB Liquidating Inc. operates as a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, various brands, and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including Apple, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, Sony, and cable/satellite video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top (OTT) entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel; and Matchpoint, a software-as-a-service platform to automate the distribution of streaming content and OTT channels. Cinedigm Corp. has a strategic alliance with Starrise Media Holdings Limited to release films in China theatrically and to digital platforms. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

