Critical Survey: The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

The Providence Service has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Providence Service and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service 0.23% 17.59% 8.74% Virgin Galactic N/A -63.20% -33.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Providence Service and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service $1.51 billion 1.11 $970,000.00 $1.65 72.45 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,065.36 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -17.56

The Providence Service has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Providence Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Providence Service and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service 0 0 2 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Providence Service presently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.00%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.73%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of The Providence Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Providence Service beats Virgin Galactic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

