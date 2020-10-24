Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) & QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Head to Head Review

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cielo and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.76 billion 0.61 $401.34 million N/A N/A QuoteMedia $11.79 million N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 6.85% 5.58% 0.88% QuoteMedia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cielo and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 2 1 0 0 1.33 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.18, indicating a potential upside of 133.77%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Cielo.

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cielo beats QuoteMedia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

