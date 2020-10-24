Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.36. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 997.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 61,833 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

