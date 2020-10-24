KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.51.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

