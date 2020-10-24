KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

