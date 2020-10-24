Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

AGIO opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

