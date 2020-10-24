Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

