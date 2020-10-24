Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

