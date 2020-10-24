Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Reiterated by B.Riley Securit

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B.Riley Securit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Carter’s stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.16. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,124,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Carter’s by 348.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,969,000 after acquiring an additional 346,336 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 31.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 199,642 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 829.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 109.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162,240 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

