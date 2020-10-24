ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA opened at $8.38 on Thursday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($10.34). The company had revenue of $411.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

