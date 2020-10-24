Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:DAN opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dana by 17,529.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 1,169,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 629.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,776 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,230,000 after purchasing an additional 403,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 345,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

