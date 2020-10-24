Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ BRY opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $250.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.73.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.