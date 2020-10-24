Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $170.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

TSCO stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 321.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 315,526 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,417,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

