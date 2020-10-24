Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DGICA. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $429.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $127,199.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at $138,389.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,222.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

