Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Buy

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

