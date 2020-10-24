Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

EYEN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

EYEN opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,546.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 508,000 shares of company stock worth $1,778,050. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Shone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

