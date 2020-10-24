Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

GBDC stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 58,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $736,180.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,901.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 738,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,423. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

