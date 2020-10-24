Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 172,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

