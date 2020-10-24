EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

ENLC stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846,336 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $10,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $8,189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $4,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

