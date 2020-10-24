Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Gerdau by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Gerdau by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gerdau by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

