Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to “Buy”

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE ELS opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

