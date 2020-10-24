Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of DKL opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $819.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 110.23% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

