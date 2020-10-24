EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMKR. B. Riley boosted their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.98. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.05 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,340.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 14,237 shares of company stock valued at $48,897 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

