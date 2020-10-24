HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,154 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,761 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,918,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 476,969 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 604,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 382,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 378,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

