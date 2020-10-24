GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $18.51 on Thursday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 50.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

