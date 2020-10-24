Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) to “Buy”

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETH. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE ETH opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.16 million, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

