Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Endologix stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. Endologix has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $3.96.

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 47.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endologix will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

