Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Boosted by William Blair

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Msci in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Msci’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $350.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.86. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.46.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Msci by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,507,000 after purchasing an additional 107,406 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Msci by 3.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 185,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at $9,165,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Msci by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Msci by 442.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

