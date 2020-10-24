Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Issued By SVB Leerink

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mylan in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MYL. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mylan stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Mylan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Mylan by 99.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 523.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 3,034.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

