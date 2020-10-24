ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €14.60 ($17.18) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.30 ($14.47).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €11.33 ($13.33) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

