Parsley Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million.

PE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 62,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

