CIBC Increases Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$25.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

Shares of TOU opened at C$18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.00. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$19.22.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$386.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,856.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,651,337 shares in the company, valued at C$143,363,035.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,626.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

