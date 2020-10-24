Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) a €13.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price target on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.83 ($15.09).

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Wednesday. TAKKT AG has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €13.02 ($15.32). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $662.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About TAKKT AG (TTK.F)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Analyst Recommendations for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)

Receive News & Ratings for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing OLYMPUS CORP/S and Antelope Enterprise
Reviewing OLYMPUS CORP/S and Antelope Enterprise
Helen of Troy and Mohawk Group Head-To-Head Survey
Helen of Troy and Mohawk Group Head-To-Head Survey
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc Boosted by William Blair
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc Boosted by William Blair
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mylan Issued By SVB Leerink
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mylan Issued By SVB Leerink
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PT Set at €14.60 by Goldman Sachs Group
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PT Set at €14.60 by Goldman Sachs Group
Parsley Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Parsley Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report