Zalando (ETR:ZAL) PT Set at €110.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Zalando (ETR:ZAL) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ETR ZAL opened at €82.56 ($97.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is €78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.46. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.10. Zalando has a 12 month low of €27.33 ($32.15) and a 12 month high of €87.74 ($103.22).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

